New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,568 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,568 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $299,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

GTLS stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 226.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

