New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,794 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 67.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO opened at $81.65 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

