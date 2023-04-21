New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 75,307 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,307 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

