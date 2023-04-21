New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 92,131 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE WMS opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.