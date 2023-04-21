New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 86,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

