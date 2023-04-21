New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park National were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $151.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.57). Park National had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

