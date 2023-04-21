New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,600 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.03. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

