New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ebix were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter valued at about $15,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 26.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 338.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after purchasing an additional 147,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $17.31 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBIX. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

