New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Cavco Industries by 40.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 18,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,121,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $309.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.76 and a 200 day moving average of $253.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

