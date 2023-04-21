New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,178 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of ESAB by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 789,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 578,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $54,191,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 879,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 87,535 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,574 shares of company stock worth $737,105 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

