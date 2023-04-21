New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,200 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.47 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.