New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,300 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Stories

