New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 5,703 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 613,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $52,812,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,721,000 after acquiring an additional 238,522 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.