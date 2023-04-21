New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

