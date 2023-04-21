New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $500,000 Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 176.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $599,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $5,315,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,025,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,774.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,353,138 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,056.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,774.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $848,300. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Stories

