New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Enhabit by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 293,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 129,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EHAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Enhabit stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

