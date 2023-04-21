New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $579,000 Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 142.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $419.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNSL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

