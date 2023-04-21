New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $604,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

