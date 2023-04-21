New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $674,000 Stock Position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ATN International were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATNI stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.08 million, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. ATN International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $192.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.37%.

ATNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATN International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the U.S. Telecom and International Telecom segments. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

