New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $722,000 Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

