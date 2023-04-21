New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $762,000 Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AZZ were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AZZ by 7.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $992.76 million, a PE ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is -64.76%.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AZZ Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.