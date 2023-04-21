New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,173,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

In related news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Stories

