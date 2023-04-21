New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $926,000 Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Innoviva by 14.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Down 0.1 %

INVA stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INVA. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity at Innoviva

In other Innoviva news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.