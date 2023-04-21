New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $552.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

