New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,345,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 142,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,123,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 168,104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,628,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.21. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

