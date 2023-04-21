New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $10.32 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $328.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -263.16%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

