New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $516,000 in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.94 million. Analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

