New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $560,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 260.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 416,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 301,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,848,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. Stephens increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

