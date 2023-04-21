New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 844.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,013 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $79,069.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Articles

