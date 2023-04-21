New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $16.02 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.