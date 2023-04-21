New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Vision were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

EYE opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

