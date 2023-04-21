New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $773,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $108.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $119.24.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

