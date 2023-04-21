New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,463,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,471 shares of company stock worth $699,325 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $129.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $140.04.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading

