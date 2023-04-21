New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6,184.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $192.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,621.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

