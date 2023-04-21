New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 199,900.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CCS opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $67.74.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.