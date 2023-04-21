New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 817,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 146.3% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 719,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 427,184 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.27%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.