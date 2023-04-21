New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,786 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Zumiez stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

