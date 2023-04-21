New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,122,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after acquiring an additional 781,733 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUN. Mizuho began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.