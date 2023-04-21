New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,116 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 263,491 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a $5.00 target price for the company.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

OSUR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.07. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.