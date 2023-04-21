New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,462 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

