New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,892 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 169,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,172,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $113,957. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechTarget Price Performance

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $983.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.98.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.