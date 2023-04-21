New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,616 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Vanguard by 345.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

