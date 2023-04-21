New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

