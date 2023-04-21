New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,007 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

POR stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

