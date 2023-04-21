New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,902 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gogo were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 939,632 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 99,994 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 670,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gogo by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 209,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

