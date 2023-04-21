New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $767,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,804,000 after acquiring an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 951,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.