NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $369.62 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $371.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.74.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $682.56 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

