Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Nine Dragons Paper Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.