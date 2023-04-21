Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Separately, CLSA lowered Niterra from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Niterra Stock Down 1.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.
About Niterra
Niterra Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, technical ceramics, and related products for internal combustion engines. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Technical Ceramics, and Others. The Automotive segment deals with the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, glow plugs, automotive sensors, ceramic engine parts, and other automotive components.
