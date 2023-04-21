Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Shares Up 1.5%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.93. 28,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 56,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Nitori Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

